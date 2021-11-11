Criticism of govt's protection of public purse by Catholic Bishops Conference not factual – Eugene Arhin

Speaking at the Jubilee House in Accra, Mr. Arhin said the Akufo-Addo ked administration has rather introduced policies that is protecting the public purse.

“Let me touch on some recent comments made by the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Reverend Philip Naameh, at the Catholic Bishops Conference held in Wa, capital of the Upper West Region. Of particular interest to us at the Presidency are the comments made by the respected Catholic Bishop to the effect that “the expressed commitment of the president of the republic to protect the public purse, a promise that citizens welcomed, seems to be an illusion now.”

“In as much as this administration is extremely tolerant of divergent views, and welcomes criticisms of its work, we believe these criticisms should be well-founded and well-grounded in fact, as this is the only way an honest conversation, devoid of malice and propaganda, can be held.

President Akufo-Addo took office in January 2017, and, again, in January 2021, and pledged to protect the public purse, and that is exactly what he has done, and continues to do. Indeed, the transformation that has taken place in all aspects of national life point to an economy that has been well-managed, a public purse that is being well-protected, and the benefits are showing.

“Indeed, if President Akufo-Addo had superintended over the wanton dissipation of public funds, the Ghanaian people would not have reposed their confidence in him by returning a decisive margin of victory for him in the 2020 elections. Free SHS, which now guarantees a minimum of senior high school education for all Ghanaian children, and has already granted access to SHS to over 400,000 more children, would not have been possible if the public purse was not being protected.

President of the Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, said during the 2021 plenary assembly in Wa in the Upper West Region, that the performance of the Akufo-Addo-led government so far leaves much to be desired.

Pulse Ghana

He said what Ghanaians are experiencing by way of governance is a contradiction of what they were promised, a situation he said the government does not seem to care about.

“Though poverty stares us in the face, it appears lost to those with power. The expressed commitment of the president of the republic to protect the public purse, a promise that citizens welcomed, seems to be an illusion now”, he said.