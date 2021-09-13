Critics of $570M Tema Motorway expansion project ignorant – Roads Minister

Labelling them as ignorant, Mr. Amoako Atta said just looking at the intended cost and not the works involved is unfair.

Speaking to Accra based Citi FM, he said: “Some people heard of the cost and they think we are just talking about the 19.5 kilometres but I thought they would be a bit inquisitive to know the scope of work and the details of the project before they come out to speak because a lot of people talk out of ignorance and without having their facts you hear them on air just talking out of ignorance.”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority in Parliament has criticized the project and demanded its abrogation.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Road and Transport Committee, Governs Kwame Agbodza,is among those who have criticized the agreement and demanded its abrogation.

According to him, the contract will serve the interest of some government officials rather than protecting the public purse.

Mr. Abgodza said the Minority will be forced to call for a parliamentary probe into the contract if it is not canceled.

“This is another scheme like Ameri and other deals to create an opportunity to serve themselves and we in the NDC caucus will not allow it. If you push this we will call for a parliamentary probe into this.”