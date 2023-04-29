CSOs petition IMF to exclude Ghana’s basic education sector from brutal outlay cuts

The CSOs explained that the expenditure cuts arise from Ghana’s bid to meet conditionalities for its Extended Credit Facility application.

In a statement, the CSOs noted, “Eduwatch and representatives of over 600 Civil Society Organizations working to promote access to quality basic education and social protection in Ghana, submitted a petition to the Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The petition calls on the IMF Board to remove brutal expenditure cuts in Ghana’s basic education sector, arising from Ghana’s bid to meet conditionalities for its Extended Credit Facility application”.