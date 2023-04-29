ADVERTISEMENT
CSOs petition IMF to exclude Ghana’s basic education sector from brutal outlay cuts

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) together with Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) have petitioned, that Ghana's basic education sector be excluded from the International Monetary Fund outlay cuts ahead of the relief program

International Monetary Fund

Ghana in its quest to secure the IMF bailout has been directed to work towards meeting the conditionalities thereby increasing taxes in some sectors of the economy.

The CSOs explained that the expenditure cuts arise from Ghana’s bid to meet conditionalities for its Extended Credit Facility application.

In a statement, the CSOs noted, “Eduwatch and representatives of over 600 Civil Society Organizations working to promote access to quality basic education and social protection in Ghana, submitted a petition to the Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The petition calls on the IMF Board to remove brutal expenditure cuts in Ghana’s basic education sector, arising from Ghana’s bid to meet conditionalities for its Extended Credit Facility application”.

The various CSOs comprise Africa Education Watch, ActionAid Ghana, SEND Ghana, and Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC).

