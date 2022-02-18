This is coming on the back of an announcement by the Ghana Education Service (GES) that students and parents can verify and confirm their schools placement on the portal just this Wednesday, February 16.
CSSPS website hacked: parents' phone numbers and students' details leaked
The website for the Computerised School Selection Placement System has been hacked.
But it appears parents and students are unable to do that any longer since the website for the placement of junior high school students to the various senior high schools is malfunctioning.
A visit to the website showed or revealed the inscription "HackEd #GayLivesMattersToo".
Also the hacker now has access to every parent's phone number and the birth details of all the students.
It is unclear who or what is behind the hacking of this GES website.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) is yet to speak on the alleged hacking of the CSSPS website.
More soon.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh