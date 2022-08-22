CUMINU is innovating the adult entertainment industry with cryptocurrency

Created on the Ethereum blockchain in May 2021, CUMINU token seeks to combine the best attributes of the major adult sites with the convenience of an entirely cryptocurrency-based platform. A decentralized platform that runs on the blockchain gives creators confidence their funds are safe.

CUMINU released a beta version of their 18+ platform in July 2021 that quickly gained over 1,000 fans and saw the token reach a US$40M valuation. The project hosted 18 creators over 6 days for a major community event. After months of testing and market research CUMINU decided to pivot away from just streaming and include static content, noting that up to 50% of onlyfans's revenue comes from subscription services.

CUMINU is currently developing itsnext-generationn platform, investing 6 figures into the build. Named Cummuniti, the platform will focus heavily on providing quality subscription and messaging services as well as instant payments for creators. The prototype version is due in September 2022.

CUMINU’s Cummuniti adult content platform opens up an unlimited number of possibilities for content creators in adult entertainment, while an increasing number of individuals are investing in cryptocurrencies around the globe. The desire for adult content remains a constant in every economy and Cummuniti is combining the best features of both to revolutionize the industry.

CUMINU is currently trading at a market valuation of US$1.8M, making it potentially appealing should it return to previous highs on the launch of their Cummuniti platform in September 2022.