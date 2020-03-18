This comes after the floating bridge appears to have blocked the surface of the lagoon as a result of huge pile of plastic waste.

(Photo Credit: Joy News)

This, residents fear can easily cause flooding in the community when there is a heavy downpour.

Joy News reports that the bridge has become the piling point for any floating material and is currently choked.

(Photo Credit: Joy News)

The Chemu Lagoon in located in the Ablekuma South Municipality of the Greater Region.

The floating bridge was constructed by the Ablekuma West Constituency MP, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, with the support of the Environment Ministry.

(Photo Credit: Joy News)

It remains the first of its kind in Accra and is meant to help facilitate safe crossing of people.

(Photo Credit: Joy News)

However, residents are worried that the predicted upcoming rains could cause flooding in the community if nothing is done about the choked bridge on the lagoon.