Cutlass wielding youth disrupts peace program at Sankore


  • Published: , Refreshed:
Violence has erupted at a peace programme organised by the National Peace Council at Sankore in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The event at Sankore, was to mark the International Peace Day.

The cutlass wielding youth smashed plastic chairs and other properties as guests took to their heels.

The attacked is believed to be politically motivated.

The community has been the hotbed of violence between vigilante groups sympathetic to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to a Joy News report, the residents believe the attackers think the event is being spearheaded by the governing NPP, hence their action.

Police deployed a team from the Kokum township to restore calm for the programme to continue.

No arrest has so far been made and the police say they are still investigating the occurrence.

Meanwhile the chief of the area,  Nana Ogyedom Appiak Kubi Pabo Katakye IV, said after the incident that residents will be forced to defend themselves with guns if the government cannot guarantee their safety.

He told Joy News they will no longer allow people to terrorise them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

