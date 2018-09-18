Dagbon Chiefs 'fight' removal of Chereponi from Northern region

news

The Dagbon Traditional Council is resolved to challenging the removal of the Chereponi from the Northern region.

According to them, they will use all legitimate means to stop the processes that could lead to the area being added to a new region.

Currently, the government is on course to create six new regions from the present Brong Ahafo, Western, Northern and the Volta regions.

The decision to create the new regions follows a recommendation by the Justice Brobbey Commission of Enquiry, which was tasked with studying and investigating the processes.

Chereponi has been cited as an area in the Northern region that could be ceded to the North East region when it is created.

However, the move has not enthused some chiefs in the Northern region. They, therefore, want the government to halt its plans.

They maintain that Chereponi is an integral and inseparable part of Dagbon and they will not allow for it to be added to any proposed new region.

“They (the chiefs) have told the presidency, the committee of enquiry, Regional Reorganisation minister but yet still the maps which are on social media though not official shows otherwise,” registrar of the Dagbon Traditional Council, Adam Gariba, told Accra-based Joy FM.

The Council has also sent a petition to President Akufo-Addo, calling on government not to cede any part of Dagbon area for the convenience of creating new regions.

“We pray that government will listen to our legitimate request and will not be seeking to meet the demands of a minority against the right of majority Dagbon.

“The Dagbon Traditional Council and the good people of Dagbon will continue to use civil and legitimate means to resist any attempt to cede Chereponi to any other region,” sections of the petition read.

Meanwhile, chief of the area, Jaminja Malba Yombu, tried to stop the process but that was overturned by the district security council.