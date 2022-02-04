Dakoa Newman commissions ultra-modern infirmary for Kaneshie Cluster of Schools

With funding from the CFAO Group, the projects forms part of the first term lawmakers “Adopt A School” initiative for Okakoi South.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dakoa Newman said the essence of quality education cannot be overemphasized.

“The pivotal role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for socio-economic transformation and development in every society cannot be over emphasized and this ICT centre will surely augment government’s efforts to equip our youth with the essential skills and knowledge required to achieve this”, Hon. Newman said.

Pulse Ghana

She also hammered on the importance of maintaining the facilities and called on management of the school to ensure that maintenance will be a priority for the school as well the students.

“I entreat the school’s management to effectively manage the facilities to ensure it serves its intended purpose for the benefit of all.”

Paulo Fernandes, the Chief Executive Officer of the CFAO Group in his remarks said the initiative of Hon. Dakoa Newman is a laudable one that will inure to the benefit of schools in Okakoi South.

He implored the students to take advantage of the facilities especially the ICT lab and make the best out of it.

Pulse Ghana

The “Adopt A School” CSR initiative seeks corporate organisation’s support for public schools in Okakoi South.