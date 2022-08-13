Damaged but repaired gas cylinders can kill you; stop buying - Fire Service warns

“These cylinders are repaired abrasively and adhesively treated, and the ripped metal parts welded together), sprayed and taken to the open market for sale and use by the unsuspecting public,” the service observed.

It cautioned that the act is not only illegal but also poses a danger to the public.

“This act is not only illegal, criminal and dangerous, but poses serious risk of gas leakage from the low resistance points on the cylinder body when filled with Liquefied Petroleum Gas. Such cylinders also stand the risk of rupture which could lead to injuries, loss of life and fire explosion

“The GNFS advises the general public to always look out for the manufacturer details; serial number of the cylinder, weight class, International Organization for Standardization (ISO) number. Test pressure and particularly the date of manufacture on the cylinder body when buying LPG cylinders from the market.

“Purchase of LPG cylinders is to be made from only registered or authorized dealers to ensure safety of lives at homes and work places,” the statement read.

“The general public is hereby cautioned that damaged, old, rusted and expired LPG cylinders constitute hazardous waste and are not to be disposed off as a general waste or discarded in public places or refuse collection points," it added.