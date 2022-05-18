RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Danger looms on Kubease-Achimota as 'road cave-in'

There is danger looming on the Kum Hotel down the road following the caving in of a section of the road along Achimota in the Greater Accra Region.

Achimota road

This has created a huge opening in the middle of the road which connects to Achimota.

Motorists are advised to be extra careful on the stretch of the highway, especially at night.

According to sources, this same section was damaged a year ago.

However, no proper repair work has been done, instead, it has been left unattended which is now a death trap for drivers.

Drivers plying the route have appealed to the Ghana Highway Authority to repair the road to prevent the unfortunate from happening.

While the authorities take the necessary actions to repair the road, motorists using the road are advised to be careful when approaching Kum Hotel down road section.

