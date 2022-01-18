RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Data from SIM card re-registration is useless; we're not part of it – Professor Attafuah

The National Identification Authority has said that the so-called biometric data being collected by the various telecommunication companies in the ongoing SIM card re-registration is useless.

National Identification Authority Executive Secretary Prof Ken Attafuah
National Identification Authority Executive Secretary Prof Ken Attafuah

According to a letter signed by the Executive Secretary of the authority, Professor Kenneth Attafuah, his outfit cannot confirm that the data being collected by the telcos “will meet the standard to enable successful verification against the National Identification System (NIS) database.”

The letter was in response to a request for information to ascertain the synergy between the NIA data collection and the exercise being conducted by the telcos.

“NIA is unable to confirm that the biometric data to be collected by the NCA for the purpose described above will meet the standard to enable successful verification against the National Identification System (NIS) database,” the letter said.

“The use of an App that is not developed or certified by NIA to rend the Ghana Card using a two-step data collection and verification process is outside NIA's control. NIA is, therefore, unable to guarantee the results of such a process.”

Selorm Branttie, Vice President at Imani Center for Policy & Education who doubles as Global Strategy Director at mPedigree Network, posted copies of the NIA letter on his Facebook page to claim vindication.

He is one of the notable Ghanaians who have declared February 8 as ‘No Calls Day’ to protest the SIM card re-registration and called on the National Communications Authority to halt the exercise for broader consultation and establishment of better legal framework to regulate it.

Read the NIA’s letter below:

National Identification Authority's letter
Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

