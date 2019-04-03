Addressing Ghanaians on the state of the economy at an Economic Management Team town hall meeting at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra, he said that Ghanaians can provide their own data if they disagree with the government's Economic Management Team.

According to him, "Our presentation is based on an analysis of the facts and data. If you disagree, bring your own data and your own record."

The meeting is on the theme: "Our progress, our status, our future".

The town hall meeting, aimed at briefing Ghanaians on economic developments in Ghana, is part of a new initiative announced by the Information Ministry.