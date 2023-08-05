ADVERTISEMENT
Daughter of Bekwai MCE found dead

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Police have begun investigations into the demise of Kweku Kyei-Baffuor, Bekwai, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) daughter Akua Serwaa, on Thursday, August 3.

It is unclear the cause of her death.

The 30-year-old was found lifeless in her matrimonial home at Bebu in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, Isaac Owusu, the husband of the deceased said he got home to see his wife dead and their doors left open.

He disclosed that a flat-screen television and some items were stolen from their house around 5:00 pm.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the Bekwai Hospital morgue for autopsy.

