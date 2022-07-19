DCOP Kwesi Ofori retires from the Ghana Police Service

The police are therefore organising a pull-out and farewell ceremony to that effect at the National Police Training School in Accra today in honour of the outgoing senior officer.

Before his appointment as the Director General of Police Public Affairs Department, he served in other capacities, including the head of police operations at the Accra Regional Police Command.

In an interview before the new year, DCOP Kwesi Ofori said the police administration has slowed down the activities of criminals in the country.

According to him, the deployment of special anti-robbery squads by Inspector General of Police, COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare to robbery-prone areas in Ghana has been a big blow to hitherto reigning criminals.

“Robberies in this country have been nipped in the bud, talking about the Bono East the northern corridor that leads to the five northern regions, and Afram Plains area where robbers attack market women and so forth.”

“We have been able to send special anti-robberies squad to assist the various regions and this formula has really worked, it has created desirable security in the aforementioned areas and we have been able to dismantle most of the dangerous criminal networks through public co-operation, intelligence-led operations among others.

“It is our hope that come 2022 the Police may move to another level,” ACP Kwesi Fori told TV3’s Komla Adom.