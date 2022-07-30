Deactivating sims for non-registration will cause chaos in Ghana – Martin Kpebu

Speaking on Accra based Joy FM, he said: “we are not ready at this juncture to deactivate the sim card that has not been registered with the Ghana card, let’s not deceive ourselves. It is going to cause chaos. Let’s not forget these sim cards we use them to make calls and so we pay taxes.”

The legal practitioner explained that “there are also going to be huge security implications. So for me, I think it is clear that we would have to do an extension, the numbers are too huge.”

Mr Kpebu added that the numbers from the Ghana Statistical Service and other data show that Ghana cannot risk cancelling sim cards.

Pulse Ghana

He explained that Ghana can pick lessons from Nigeria where the exercise would not have a definite deadline but citizens are encouraged to continuously link their cards.

“It is mind-boggling that there is a threat to deactivate sims. There is some experience from Nigeria, they are also in this process, they extended it three times and March this year was the last deadline. When they got to March this year, they saw that there are still millions who haven’t done theirs so they just said we entreat citizens to continue,” Mr Kpebu added.

The Minister of Communication and Digitisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has said that the government will not extend the deadline beyond 31st July.

She said this at a forum by the National Communications Authority (NCA) in Kumasi.

“I therefore take this opportunity to urge all those who’ve not registered their SIM cards to do so as the deadline of 31st July, 2022 will not be extended,” she said.

She also stated that the exercise will ultimately help build a credible and safe SIM Card database in Ghana.