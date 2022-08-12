Deceased Police Officers will be replaced by qualified relatives - IGP

He further explained that the move will also encourage the serving officers to give off their best.

“When a police officer dies on duty, we have put new measures in place to ensure that a relative of the deceased officer who is qualified is recruited into the service as part of efforts to urge our officers to do their best in protecting the public,” the IGP said while delivering a public lecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Thursday, August 11.

“We want a police service of the people, by the people and for the people. We want to make the service the best institution in the country and a reference point in the world,” he added.

The IGP also reiterated that the police administration will continue to object and challenge the tag that it is the most corrupt institution in the country.

Dr. Akuffo Dampare stated that research that points to the police as being the most corrupt institution in the country has challenged methodologies.

“We decided to access ourselves from your perspectives. We have been tagged as unprofessional, corrupt and what have you. We are not denying that we may have some recalcitrant officers amongst us, we are doing all we can to pluck them out. But we will never accept that we are the most corrupt institution.”

He however, said his outfit is working to ensure the police works to prevent corruption in the police service as part of its transformation agenda.

“Criticise us but please do so constructively so that the men and women of the service are not demoralised,” he opined.