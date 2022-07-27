Declare Adwoa Safo’s seat vacant – Majority

This was contained in the report by the Privileges Committee of the house after they probed three lawmakers from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for absenteeism.

Per the report, Sarah Adwoa Safo has been afforded the opportunity to explain the rationale behind her absence from the House.

However, she has failed to utilise these opportunities afforded as to why she should not lose her seat.

“…the Majority, was of the view that, Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo failed to take advantage of the numerous opportunities and facilities offered her to provide reasonable explanation to the Committee with regard to her absence without leave,” portions of the committee report indicated.

Sarah Adwoa Safo, on July 17, opened up about the ordeal she is facing in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to her, she has become a victim of a sustained political witch-hunt by certain elements in the NPP and in Parliament for their own parochial goals.

In a Facebook post, she could not comprehend why the members of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition are refusing to protect her because being absent from her official duties albeit not intentionally.

She said "We did this on compassionate grounds because it involved Children and didn’t go round making hue and cry about her absence."

This has left me asking myself if this is happening because I am a woman who for just this one time needed some time off to deal with a few personal issues which were too dear to share with the larger public.

"In the face of all these, I have questioned why I have had to be treated differently by not enjoying the famous support of our party leadership both in Parliament and at the party level in my most difficult moments these past few months," Adwoa Safo stressed.

She noted that "as a member of the party, I have served with utmost diligence (both in opposition and in government) and have at all times put the fortunes of my family at the disposal of the party.

"At no point in time have I nor my family withheld anything of ours from our great Party, yet today, I am conveniently being called a traitor and all manner of names with several schemes being put to play and employed to oust me from my position as MP and Minister."