Dela Cofie granted bail by OSP after arrest on forgery

He was detained to allow the OSP to conduct further investigations and was granted bail on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Dela Coffie is being investigated for allegedly forging letters purporting to have been issued by the Special Prosecutor.

He is also alleged to have faked a retainer agreement of a prominent law firm, Atuguba and Associates, in connection with a corruption investigation on the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea.

He issued a statement after his arrest warrant by the OSP and said he is currently in Ghana and he will meet the Special Prosecutor.

“I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide”, he said in a statement issued minutes after the special prosecutor’s notice went public.

The OSP is after Coffie for corruption and corruption-related offences and forgery of official documents.

In view of this, the office has caused the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

READ DELA COFIE’S FULL STATEMENT BELOW

Re: Notice of Wanted Person

My attention has been drawn to a warrant of arrest issued by the special prosecutor against my person.

Preliminarily, I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide.

As regards context, my understanding is that the Special Prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea.

However, let me state that the recklessness with which the Special Prosecutor will jump to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to me, as rules of engagement injunct his office to do, will be subjected to appropriate judicial review.

My lawyers have taken the matter up and we will deal with the issues head-on.

Dela Coffie is a law-abiding citizen and ready to fight any concocted allegations geared towards tarnishing my image in the estimation of right-thinking members of society.