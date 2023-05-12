Delay salaries of MPs, ministers to pay pensioner bond holders – Ablakwa to government

“I don’t mind if the government says it will delay our salaries, those of us in active politics now so the monies for these pensioners can be paid. I don’t mind at all.

“The salaries of all of us MPs, Ministers and all. So, there are so many things we can cut. The salaries of the political class be suspended while we look at that,” the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee is quoted to have said on Metro TV on Friday, May 12.

He re-echoed calls on the President to reduce the size of his government and cut expenditures.

“The fuel coupons, official travels, the cathedral secretariat. Why are we keeping that secretariat open and paying people salaries after all the scandals? You know this president does not believe in small things. He likes big things, big government and large life,” Ablakwa said.