Deputy Communications Minister lauds initiatives to develop core digital skills of youth

The Minister added that she was especially impressed with Vodafone’s support for the government’s agenda of driving digital growth among the youth.

According to her, Vodafone Ghana has shown this commitment over the years by partnering with the Ministry to embark on various initiatives such as the Girls in ICT programme, the Tertiary Digital Innovation programme, and others.

While applauding Vodafone for hosting the Skills Fair, she urged the youth to take advantage of the platform to gain digital skills that will prepare them for future challenges.

“We thank you, Vodafone Ghana, for your support over the years. We encourage you, the youth, to take up this space. Pay attention, ask questions, and be relevant. Thank you, Vodafone Ghana, for supporting our youth, making them digital citizens, and making them secure online,” she added.

The Vodafone Skills Fair is a flagship corporate social responsibility programme championed by Vodafone. It creates a platform for young Ghanaians to connect with experienced professionals who have built enviable careers in their respective fields.

Pulse Ghana

A thousand (1000) Ghanaian girls will undergo training in a free virtual nationwide coding programme dubbed “Code-Like-A-Girl”.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, announced this during the 2022 Vodafone Skills Fair held in Accra.

“I am so happy to announce that our coding programme is going to happen again this year. This virtual programme will train 1000 girls from 7 years to 18 years. It is a free three-day programme. All you need is a device… just follow our pages. You will get the links to register and we will train you,” she said.