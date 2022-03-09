RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Deputy Speakers of Parliament can vote while presiding - Supreme Court rules

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Supreme Court has ruled that deputy Speakers of Parliament can vote on motions while presiding.

Joe Osei Owusu

According to the judgement, the Deputy Speakers can also count themselves as part of the quorum in determining attendance.

The panel chaired by Justice Jone Dotse said the approval of the budget was valid when deputy Speaker Joe Osei Owusu voted while he was presiding over affairs in the chamber.

Private legal practitioner and law lecturer, Justice Abdulai subsequent to the November 30, 2021 clash between Speaker Bagbin and his First Deputy after the latter overturned an earlier vote of the House rejecting Government’s 2022 Budget invited the Supreme Court to pronounce as unconstitutional, Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu’s action of counting himself for the purposes of quorum.

Pulse Ghana

He argued in the context of articles 102 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution that the Deputy Speaker was not permitted to count himself for the purposes of quorum, since he had neither an original nor a casting vote as Speaker presiding.

The SC struck out the standing order 109(3) which says a Deputy Speaker or any other member presiding shall not retain his original vote while presiding.

It furthered that the Deputy Speaker can be counted during the quorum for decision making according to article 104(1)

Justice Jones Dotse noted that the full ruling will be made available on Friday, March 11.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

