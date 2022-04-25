In an interview on Accra-based Original FM, he described digitalisation as the engine block of an economy.
Digitalisation is the engine block of Ghana's economy — Buaben Asamoa
The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has cast an inspiring and insightful vision of how the government plans to use digitalisation as a tool for economic transformation.
"We are building this new ‘system’ because it positions us to be globally competitive in the emerging digital revolution," he said
Yaw Buaben Asamoa explained that in 2017 when the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed office, the 'system' held major challenges for digitalisation of the economy.
One of the key challenges, he mentioned was the absence of unique identification for citizens and residents.
He further explained that poor identification made it possible and common for someone to be born in Ghana, to live and die in Ghana, without any form of identification.
The lack of identification also made room for inefficiency and corruption in the delivery of public services.
