Digitalization of NSS operations saves Ghana Ghs112m; 14,027 potential fraudsters busted

“We had them on lists as potential Service Personnel but they run away and couldn’t register because the system raised red flags and weeded them out, so they couldn’t register. Without this use of technology we would have paid Ghs94m, and if they had gone to the private sector, Ghs112m. All of that money would have gone down the drain to ‘ghosts’. Digitalization of our operations, started by my predecessor and continued since I came into office, has indeed saved Ghana a lot of money,” he emphasized.

Taking Vice President Bawumia round, Mr Assibey Antwi said the entire National Service process had been digitized, making it easier and more user friendly. As well, it has made it possible to introduce new modules based on the specializations of the students, such as building technology, agriculture and accounting, and the fostering of relationships with relevant institutions.

“Over 40,000 Accounting students are produced every year. In order to make proper use of their talents and help both the government and private sector, we are holding discussions with the Ghana Revenue Authority to partner us to provide basic book keeping services to Government and the private sector,” he revealed, adding that similar discussions were ongoing with Eximbank to provide start-up capital and tools for those trained in Agriculture after internship at the Dawhenya Greenhouse facility.

As well, Personnel with a background in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) are receiving training in 24 locations across the country on developing and growing a business in the ICT sector.

Commending the leadership of the Scheme for their “out of the box thinking” Vice President Bawumia expressed delight that the fruits of digitalization, designed to formalize the economy and fight corruption, are beginning to manifest widely.