Disaster: Mahama mourns Apiate explosion victims

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has sent his condolences to the family of the victims of the unfortunate disaster at Apiate in the Bogoso District of the Western Region after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying explosives.

Apiate explosion
The huge explosion disaster happened on Thursday, January 20, 2022, when a vehicle transporting explosives from Kumasi to a mining site in the area exploded.

"The reports that I'm getting from the bureaus, hospitals, is that [there are] roughly about 17 people that have passed away," Isaac Dasmani, the municipal chief executive for the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, has said.

Apiate huge explosion
An additional 59 people sustained various degrees of injuries in the explosion.

Most of the victims have been rescued and admitted to various hospitals and clinics.

"The police and other emergency service providers have activated a full emergency recovery exercise," a police statement said. "We urge all to remain calm as we manage this unfortunate situation."

"The police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO, and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.

"The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway," the police said.

Mahama commiserating with the dead and the surviving victims prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and also urged the "security and emergency services to continue to work assiduously to alleviate the damage and suffering in the affected communities."

"A truly sad day for Ghana!

"My deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the unfortunate disaster at Appiatse, in the Bogoso District of the Western Region this afternoon.

"Let's pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, as we also urge the security and emergency services to continue to work assiduously to alleviate the damage and suffering in the affected communities.

"To the chiefs and people in the affected areas, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the country stand with you, in this time of grief," he said in a Facebook post.

