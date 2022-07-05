Dishonest Akufo Addo surrounds himself with only praise singers – Dr. Amoako Baah

Dr. Amoako Baah, a former aspirant of the NNP's chairmanship race, who happens to be the host of Ultimate FM’s flagship Sunday Evening Programme, made the assertion on his show.

"He is not honest. Things happen that he is supposed to come out and say something…. No. He will keep quiet like he doesn’t hear anything," he bemoaned, as quoted by kasapafmonline.com.

"Why should the president be flying around in private jets as if someone had told him that someone had ‘jujued’ his plane and if he sits in it he will die. I will understand that but take a commercial flight; first-class; reserve three seats around you. You are secure. Sleep.

"But he says no. He wants luxury. He wants to take a bath on the plane before the morning. That alone is worth millions."

He went further to condemn how the economy is facing challenges and Ghanaians are going through excruciating hardships, but the president, who is supposed to be the one in charge of the affairs of the country, doesn’t show concern, but places more premium on satisfying his insatiable desire for luxury.

"Of course, the president doesn’t think about that, or else he will feel guilty. He is flying around while the children are hungry. What kind of leader is that?" he asked.

"Government sectors are not paid because there is no money but he keeps flying around as if everything is okay. It’s so shameful and I feel for him because I like the man and I dedicated myself to getting him elected and he was elected. Look what has happened to him because he took his friends and those who will praise him."

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been tracking the president’s foreign travels by expensive private jets, while the presidential jet remains in good shape.

He has bemoaned how the president has spent in excess of 34 million in the last 13 months on private jets at the detriment of the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer.