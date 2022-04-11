Disregard 11 weeks of dumsor in Accra — GRIDCo to Ghanaians

Earlier, GRIDCo said residents in some parts of Accra will experience a power outage for the next 11 weeks.

A statement issued by GRIDCo on Friday, April 8, 2022, said the re-construction involves taking out of service two 161kV transmission lines, hence the power outage.

"The work involves taking out of service, two 161KV transmission lines (I.e. Achimota – Accra Central and Achimota – Mallam) from Saturday 9 April 2022 to Thursday 30 June 2022," the statement said.

"The outage is to enable GRIDCo to upgrade the transmission capacity on each line. This important exercise is to meet the growing demand for electricity in Accra and its environs," it added.

However, GRIDCo in a press statement released on Sunday, April 10, 2022, has refuted reports that there will be power outages in Accra.

It said Phase 1 of the project, which was completed in November last year, was successfully undertaken "without any significant disturbance to power delivery in Accra and its environs."

"Whilst we confirm the reconstruction work on our transmission lines has commenced since Saturday April 9, 2022 we wish to assure the public that the ongoing work will not lead to any DUMSOR.