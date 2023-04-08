Disregard news over ban on gambling - Ato Forson writes

It is recalled that in 2021, Ato Forson called on the government to ban sports betting rather than imposing taxes on the sector. He believes the activity is destroying the Ghanaian youth and must be restricted.

Reacting to this latest development after the government is looking to impose a 10% levy on winnings of gambling, sports betting, and the lottery.

The ranking member in a write-up has cleared his stance on the news asking the public to disregard it however he remains opposed to taxing gambling activities.

Dr. Ato Forson writes;

"In a desperate bid to deflect public anger over taxing gambling, sports betting, and lottery proceeds.

The NPP has taken a tiny portion of a 2021 discussion I was involved in to create the impression that the NDC has said it will ban gambling and sport betting

This is propaganda of the cheapest kind and should be disregarded.

The NDC has NEVER said it will ban gambling OR sport betting

I spoke in opposition to taxing gambling, sports betting, and the lottery in 2021,

I remain opposed to taxing the proceeds of gambling, sports betting, and lottery, among others".