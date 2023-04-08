ADVERTISEMENT
Disregard news over ban on gambling - Ato Forson writes

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, ranking member on Parliament's Committee on Finance, has called on the public to regard news he's been tagged to over the ban on sports betting.

Ato Forson
Ato Forson

He believes the government is using this piece as a tool of propaganda to rubbish the NDC

It is recalled that in 2021, Ato Forson called on the government to ban sports betting rather than imposing taxes on the sector. He believes the activity is destroying the Ghanaian youth and must be restricted.

Reacting to this latest development after the government is looking to impose a 10% levy on winnings of gambling, sports betting, and the lottery.

The ranking member in a write-up has cleared his stance on the news asking the public to disregard it however he remains opposed to taxing gambling activities.

Dr. Ato Forson writes;

"In a desperate bid to deflect public anger over taxing gambling, sports betting, and lottery proceeds.

The NPP has taken a tiny portion of a 2021 discussion I was involved in to create the impression that the NDC has said it will ban gambling and sport betting

This is propaganda of the cheapest kind and should be disregarded.

The NDC has NEVER said it will ban gambling OR sport betting

I spoke in opposition to taxing gambling, sports betting, and the lottery in 2021,

I remain opposed to taxing the proceeds of gambling, sports betting, and lottery, among others".

The government of Ghana is set to introduce a new 10% tax on all betting, games, and lottery wins. The new tax has been widely criticized by young Ghanaians on social media, many have sternly reacted to the news describing it as unreasonable.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
