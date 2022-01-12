Disregard the concerns of anti-vaccine doctors - Health Minister implores Ghanaians

Speaking in an interview in Accra, Mr. Manu said scientific evidence doesn’t suggest what the antivaxers are saying.

“We started vaccinating since March last year [2021]. Adverse effects don’t seem to have come up so much in the open”, adding: “We don’t have them and that goes to confirm the fact that this information cannot be right”.

He said: “People will tell you different stories: somebody says I wasn’t getting pregnant but after the vaccination I got pregnant. We can’t confirm these theories”.

Pulse Ghana

Mr Agyemang-Manu pointed out: “Israel is giving the fourth booster now, as we speak for those above 60. So, those concerned people [Doctors], tell us which part of the world have they stopped vaccinating people so that we can copy”.

“I don’t want to debate science. You are fully vaccinated, have you lost anything?” he asked the host of the show. Asked if he was disregarding their concerns, he said “Definitely yes, adding: “For me, yes; with all impunity. I mean, I don’t understand this. Some of us read science a little bit; [we’re] not medical people but we know from infancy that vaccination is supposed to protect people from certain illnesses. We call them vaccine-preventable diseases. So, why haven’t we suspended vaccines of children and immunisation across the globe?”

The minister said “the Concerned Doctors have no scientific evidence and knowledge because I move with medical people and I take advice from medical people and the type of people I move with also have knowledge just like the concerned people; they have never told me that we need to suspend this”.

Concerned Doctors of Ghana is requesting that all forms of COVID-19 vaccine mandates across the country be rescinded with immediate effect.

The doctors say they disagree with the government’s strategy of banking all hopes on these vaccines and directly or indirectly coercing Ghanaians to go for inoculations against this novel coronavirus disease, which scientists are still learning about.