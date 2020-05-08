With the COVID-19 pandemic being on everyone’s mind and the president’s recent directive of wearing face masks at all times; Fiesta Condoms, Ghana’s leading condom brand has started a challenge on social media that encourages Ghanaians to design a creative face mask and stand the chance of winning up to GHS 1000.

Fiesta is known for its innovative condom and lubricant products that promote pleasure and quality protection for their consumers.

DKT Ghana champions innovative COVID-19 Safety Campaign called #SafetyCanBeFun with their Fiesta brand

Speaking to Pulse.com.gh, Jonathan Mensah, Brand Manager for DKT Ghana said, “Our condom brands have been protecting Ghanaians from STDs and pregnancies over the years and with the current pandemic, it is imperative that we continue to protect Ghanaian even more”.

Just as they have a variety of condoms like the Fiesta All Night, Fiesta Dotted, Fiesta Dumsor and many more which offer the needed protection against STDs and pregnancies; the hope is that the winning face mask will also show that level of creativity that is aesthetically pleasing to the eye, while providing maximum protection against COVID-19.

So how can you win GHS 1,000?

It is as simple as a pen, paper, and a pack of Fiesta Condoms.

Simply design a face mask and upload a picture of your creative design along with your favourite Fiesta Condoms Pack with the hashtag #SafetyCanBeFun on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Your design must have at least one of the Fiesta brand elements in them and this can be either the Fiesta logo, Fiesta colours, or the Fiesta tagline “Change Your Style Even More”.

The top four masks will be voted on and two winners will be selected to win GHS 1,000 and GHS 500 each. Winners will be announced on Monday, May 11th, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

And oh, in case we forgot to mention, the winning designs will be mass-produced and given out to the general public, which means your design will be on everyone’s face soon.