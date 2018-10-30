Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Doctors lament increasing number of unsafe abortions in Ghana

Statistics from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicate that 53,114 abortion cases were recorded in government hospitals alone across the country last year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Junior Doctors Association (JDA) has lamented the increasing number of unsafe abortions recorded across the country in recent years.

Chairman of the Association, Dr. Desmond Oppong disclosed that about 45% of abortions in Ghana are done using unsafe methods.

READ ALSO: 4 things you can do to prevent stroke

He explained that the figure is this high because most women are reluctant to go to the hospital and therefore use their own means to terminate pregnancies.

Dr. Oppong was speaking during the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) held at the Pentecost Senior High School (PENSEC) in Koforidua, in the Eastern region.

“About 45% of abortion that is done in Ghana are unsafe and about 20% of sexually active non-married women do not use contraceptive,”  he said.

“This figures are actually more because most of them don’t come to the hospital so that is why it is very prudent for us to go out there and educate them and let them know that the best method of preventing all these is abstinence but if that is not met then other means of contraception use also come into place.”

Dr. Oppong advised teenagers to desist from using concoctions when they get pregnant, insisting it could be dangerous to their reproductive health.

READ ALSO: 3 simple ways to get rid of dark spots

He said those who are bent on terminating their pregnancies are better off visiting accredited health facilities for professional abortion care service.

Statistics from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicate that 53,114 abortion cases were recorded in government hospitals alone across the country last year.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 25 million unsafe abortion cases are recorded globally each year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Newly-trained doctors threaten to picket over delayed postings Newly-trained doctors threaten to picket over delayed postings
KNUST Vice Chancellor reinstated; school to re-open Nov 8 KNUST Vice Chancellor reinstated; school to re-open Nov 8
KNUST lecturers demonstrate over Vice Chancellor's 'sacking' KNUST lecturers demonstrate over Vice Chancellor's 'sacking'
Give lasting solution to KNUST mayhem: Mixed hall saga, the remote cause Give lasting solution to KNUST mayhem: Mixed hall saga, the remote cause
3 driver unions increase transport fares 3 driver unions increase transport fares
KNUST Vice Chancellor asked to step down KNUST Vice Chancellor asked to step down

Recommended Videos

Breaking News: KNUST Vice-Chancellor 'asked to step aside’ Breaking News: KNUST Vice-Chancellor 'asked to step aside’
Akufo-Addo presents 200 vehicles to Police Service Akufo-Addo presents 200 vehicles to Police Service
Fuel price hike: Trotro drivers to increase fares from Monday Fuel price hike: Trotro drivers to increase fares from Monday



Top Articles

1 See the full list of winners at the 2017 GJA Awardsbullet
2 KNUST Vice Chancellor reinstated; school to re-open Nov 8bullet
3 Boy drugs and rapes 14-year-old girlbullet
4 Police scatter moves by family to marry 15-yr-old girl to 40...bullet
5 Police brutalise military chief in Wa; soldiers threaten to...bullet
6 2017 Journalist of the Year: Akufo-Addo congratulates Bernard...bullet
7 Give lasting solution to KNUST mayhem: Mixed hall saga, the...bullet
8 Assault on military chief in Wa by police deliberate- officerbullet
9 KNUST Vice Chancellor asked to step downbullet
10 KNUST lecturers demonstrate over Vice Chancellor's...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
3 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
4 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
5 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
10 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in...bullet

Local

Creating new regions won’t guarantee development – Sam George
Minister inaugurates GH¢43m irrigation dam
Five-year-old boy trapped dead in manhole at Begoro
Citi FM's Bernard Avle wins Journalist of the Year 2017
X
Advertisement