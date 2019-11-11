He said all the necessary approvals of the projects have been done and they will commence soon.

In a meeting with the Vice Premier of China, Sun Chunlan, at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the first four slots under the first phase of the project had been approved for execution to begin.

The four slots involve the construction of 84 kilometres of roads in Accra, the Kumasi and Mampong inner city roads, the Tamale interchange, and the PTC roundabout interchange in Sekondi-Takoradi.

President Akufo-Addo said the government was hopeful that the execution of the first four slots of the first phase of the project would commence by the end of the year and expressed optimism that all projects under the first phase would begin by next year.

“China is today the biggest trading partner of our country,” he said and indicated that there were many development projects taking place in Ghana with the assistance of the Chinese government and businesses.

President Akufo-Addo expressed the government’s commitment to help improve the cordial relations between Ghana and China, which began in the era of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Ms Chunlan, on her part, applauded the developments taking place in Ghana under the government of President Akufo-Addo.

“Under your leadership, the Ghanaian government is pressing ahead with reforms, the growth of the economy, and the improvement of people’s lives”.