The signing ceremony took place in South Africa as part of the ongoing African Investment Forum's Invest in Africa’s Space event ongoing in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Addressing attendees at the ceremony, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed great delight about the fact that the project is gradually nearing its consummation stage to see the light of day.

READ MORE: Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win

With the signing of the concession agreement, Nana Addo said: "It is meeting an important infrastructure need and hopefully the step that is being taken today with the signing of the concession, means that the project itself is that much nearer conclusion. That is what we’re hoping for so that the people of Ghana could benefit from the progress of the relief that a modern system of commuting in our capital city is going to bring."

The Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey speaking at the African Investment Forum indicated that the vision of the President as far as railway transportation is concerned included the construction of inner-city rails. He added that other approvals needed for the project to fully take off will be given to make sure that actual construction starts.

READ MORE: Fix the economy and stop blaming NDC - Ade Coker tells Bawumia

He said "What we have signed today is a concession agreement but we still have some work to do. We will work hard and work together. We think it is achievable, we must make it work."

With Accra experiencing ever-increasing road traffic congestion, with its detrimental effects on economic activity, pollution and the quality of life, the SkyTrainÔ project.