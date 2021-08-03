$5m CJ Bribe Saga: Lawyer Akwasi Afrifa sues GLC

However, Mr. Afrifa contends that the GLC erred in its judgement and has sued them in court.

He is praying the high court to set the hearing aside, arguing that meeting was wrongful, illegal and contrary to the rules of natural justice.

Mr Afrifa, who is facing nine charges from the GLC’s Disciplinary Committee following the Council’s preliminary hearing that established a prima facie case against him, contends that Disciplinary Committee engaged in procedural impropriety.

He has prayed the court to stop any meetings of the GLC stemming from its preliminary meeting.

Pulse Ghana

Lawyer Afrifa claimed his former client, Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI, told him the Chief Justice demanded the bribe of $5 million in exchange for a favourable outcome in a case pending at the courts, made the allegation in his response to a petition filed by the chief to the GLC in which the former client demanded a refund of $75,000 from the lawyer, being the remainder of a $100,000 ‘ways & means’ or ‘gymnastics’ money he had parted with earlier.

Both the Chief Justice and the chief have denied the bribery allegation.