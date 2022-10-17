In a 30-second video shared on social media, she wished the candidates especially in her constituency all the best.
Dome Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo wishes 2022 BECE candidates the best of luck
The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has urged candidates writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to approach the examination with confidence.
A total of 552,276 candidates from 18,501 schools across the country will take the exams for school candidates at 2,023 centres while a total of 1,132 private candidates have registered for the exams and will take the papers at 15 selected centres.
According to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the examination would be taken at 15 selected centres in the regional capitals.
It said the number of registered candidates for the 2022 BECE was 6.09 percent higher than the 2021 figure of 1067.
The Council assured the public that all appropriate measures had been put in place to safeguard test security and the successful conduct of the examination.
