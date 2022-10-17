Dome Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo wishes 2022 BECE candidates the best of luck

A total of 552,276 candidates from 18,501 schools across the country will take the exams for school candidates at 2,023 centres while a total of 1,132 private candidates have registered for the exams and will take the papers at 15 selected centres.

According to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the examination would be taken at 15 selected centres in the regional capitals.

It said the number of registered candidates for the 2022 BECE was 6.09 percent higher than the 2021 figure of 1067.