Domelevo appointed to audit Finance Committee of Global Fund

He will serve and be one of the 12 voting members of the Audit and Finance Committee of the board.

In 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked Daniel Domelevo to go home since, per his age, he has passed the compulsory retirement age of 60.

This comes in the wake of the standoff between the Auditor-General and the Audit Service board over his nationality and date of birth as he prepared to resume work after his compulsory leave.

According to a letter, Domelevo's date of birth was June 1, 1960, hence his retirement was due on 1 June 2020.

Signed by the secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, on March 3, 2021, the letter said: "The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960 and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020."

It added: "Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office."

Domelevo reported to work at the Audit Service headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 8:20 am despite the Audit Service Board declaring him retired.

He resumed work after his forced 167-day leave ended on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.