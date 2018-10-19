Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Don’t intimidate civilians – Akufo-Addo to soldiers

The President said that the uniform is a symbol of authority hence its dignity must be preserved.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ghana Armed Forces play

Ghana Armed Forces

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

He was speaking at the passing out ceremony of officers of the GAF on Friday (October 19, 2018) at the Military Academy. 138 officers were commissioned today.

The President said that the uniform is a symbol of authority hence its dignity must be preserved.

“There have been unfavourable media reports about the actions of a few military people. Commissioning into GAF is to guard against the temptation of using your uniforms to intimidate the civilians, whose taxes are used to pay you.”

READ ALSO: Dr. Bawumia off to the UK for investment summit

The president, who is the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces urged the new officers to “live exemplary life and ensure that the men under your command do same.”

He further assured the personnel of the Forces that the government is taking steps to address their challenges.

“Government is aware of the infrastructure challenges facing the GAF. Plans are in place to build new state-of-the-art training centre and it’s a legacy I want to bequeath to the GAF,” Nana Addo stated.

READ ALSO: Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payroll

He charged his men to remain vigilant and to “ensure that our territorial borders are preserved.”

“We can’t develop the economy without peace and stability. You’ll be given the required resources to play your role effectively including provision of vehicles."

“We’ve increased the peacekeeping allowance. I want to assure you that other accommodation and operational needs of the GAF will be duly addressed,” Akufo-Addo promised.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UN reappoints Nana Addo as Co-Chair of eminent persons to champion SDGs UN reappoints Nana Addo as Co-Chair of eminent persons to champion SDGs
I had no idea of the judges murder in 1982 - Tsatsu Tsikata I had no idea of the judges murder in 1982 - Tsatsu Tsikata
Poisonous Chinese tilapia destroyed [Video] Poisonous Chinese tilapia destroyed [Video]
Dr. Bawumia off to the UK for investment summit Dr. Bawumia off to the UK for investment summit
Four killed in fatal car accident in Nkawkaw Four killed in fatal car accident in Nkawkaw
Highways Authority to begin arresting pedestrians who cross motorway Highways Authority to begin arresting pedestrians who cross motorway

Recommended Videos

Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn
Best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana Best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana
J.J Rawlings: I’d have ‘killed’ judges in 1979 if I wanted them dead J.J Rawlings I’d have ‘killed’ judges in 1979 if I wanted them dead



Top Articles

1 Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution chief tells courtbullet
2 32-year-old man kills wife, child; 3 in critical conditionbullet
3 First photos of newly-built Kejetia market in Kumasibullet
4 uniCredit customer turns banking hall into bedroom [Video]bullet
5 Obengfo Hospital re-opens as clients troop in for servicesbullet
6 Four killed in fatal car accident in Nkawkawbullet
7 Fire guts Konkomba market; one person in critical conditionbullet
8 Your GH¢700 salary isn't free money - Nana Addo to NABCO...bullet
9 I will strip Kweku Baako 'naked' - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
10 Widespread extortion suspected at NABCO [Listen to audio]bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
4 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payroll
President Akufo-Addo
Here are the modules under NABCO you have to know
Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Richard Quashigah
NABCO is a mediocre programme - NDC MP
Kweku Baako apoligises ver BBC/Anas lie
I won't engage in unbridled bufoonery with Agyapong - Baako
X
Advertisement