Don’t intimidate civilians – Akufo-Addo to soldiers

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

He was speaking at the passing out ceremony of officers of the GAF on Friday (October 19, 2018) at the Military Academy. 138 officers were commissioned today.

The President said that the uniform is a symbol of authority hence its dignity must be preserved.

“There have been unfavourable media reports about the actions of a few military people. Commissioning into GAF is to guard against the temptation of using your uniforms to intimidate the civilians, whose taxes are used to pay you.”

READ ALSO: Dr. Bawumia off to the UK for investment summit

The president, who is the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces urged the new officers to “live exemplary life and ensure that the men under your command do same.”

He further assured the personnel of the Forces that the government is taking steps to address their challenges.

“Government is aware of the infrastructure challenges facing the GAF. Plans are in place to build new state-of-the-art training centre and it’s a legacy I want to bequeath to the GAF,” Nana Addo stated.

READ ALSO: Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payroll

He charged his men to remain vigilant and to “ensure that our territorial borders are preserved.”

“We can’t develop the economy without peace and stability. You’ll be given the required resources to play your role effectively including provision of vehicles."

“We’ve increased the peacekeeping allowance. I want to assure you that other accommodation and operational needs of the GAF will be duly addressed,” Akufo-Addo promised.