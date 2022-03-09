RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Don’t blame Ghana’s economic woes on COVID-19 – World Bank Director to govt

Authors:

Evans Annang

The World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Mr Pierre Laporte has said that the country’s current economic challenges precede the COVID-19 pandemic.

Country Director of World Bank
Country Director of World Bank

He said the economy has been on a nosedive way before the pandemic struck in early in 2020.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the 65th Independence Day Lecture held at the Economics Department of the University of Ghana, Legon, on Monday, March 7, 2022, on the ‘state of the nation’s economy and politics, 65 years after independence, the path to sustainable development and democratic consolidation’, he said Ghana’s economic situation is very serious.

“Is it a really serious situation? Well, the numbers speak for themselves”, he noted, emphasising: “The situation is very serious”.

“At the World Bank, we’ve not hidden the fact when we’ve held discussions with government officials and even the head of state that Ghana faces a very tough road ahead to restore macro sustainability,” Mr Laporte noted.

Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance Minister
Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance Minister Pulse Ghana

“Yes, COVID-19 has not helped but even before COVID-19, there were signs that the situation was getting a little bit challenging”, he noted.

“So, the key thing is to be transparent with the people”, he advised.

“Yes, the figures speak for themselves but not everybody is as educated as we are”, Mr Laporte pointed out.

“Not everyone understands what the numbers mean, so, it is important to talk about it like we are doing”, he noted.

“More important is for us to find solutions for the problem,” he added.

The government has largely blamed COVID-19 for the challenges the economy is going through.

It has also, recently, expressed discontent with some credit rating agencies after a general downgrading of Ghana’s long-term foreign currency sovereign rating.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Two police officers arrested for their alleged involvement in multiple bullion van robberies

Bullion van attack CCTV

‘Are we safe?’ – Ghanaians react to Putin’s Independence Day message to Ghana

Ghanaians react to Vladimir Putin’s Independence Day message to Ghana

Video: Gymnastic display with fire gone wrong at Independence Day parade

Video: Gymnastic display with fire gone wrong at Independence Day parade

‘That’s my dad in smock’ – Mahama shares photo of his father among Nkrumah’s Ministers

Mahama shares photo of his father among Nkrumah’s Ministers