He said the AngloGold Ashanti was shut down in 2014 due to some challenges with the concession and lack of capital.

In an interview on Accra-based radio station, XYZ, Tony Aubynn said "The company informed the then government of its intention to shut the company for sometime. We [Minerals Commission] initially objected but the technicalities involved demanded that they closed down although government was to lose revenue."

He explained that "the previous government can't be blamed for that."

His comments come at the back President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo fulfilling a campaign pledge he made to the people of Obuasi in the run-up to the 2016 general elections.

Nana Addo on Tuesday, January 22, re-opened the AngloGold Ashanti gold mine in Obuasi, which had been closed since 2014.

Nana Addo said upon his assumption of office, a series of discussions and negotiations took place, the end-result being the re-development project of the Obuasi mine.

"In order to help Anglogold Ashanti secure the needed investment for this project, Government had to provide a number of fiscal incentives, and guarantee the stability of the project against changes in the legal environment, especially in the early years of the mine’s operations," he added.