In a video that has gone viral, the controversial pastor is captured saying that he fears no one, including the Assin Central MP.

Rev. Obofour’s said this in the wake of comments by Mr. Agyapong that he is on a mission to expose fake pastors.

The maverick lawmaker has already caused the arrest of Bishop Daniel Obinim, who is currently facing some charges.

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Obinim was on Tuesday arrested and charged for publication of false news and also charged for forgery of a document contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), respectively.

Reacting to Mr. Agyapong’s threats to expose fake pastors, Rev. Obofour said he is ready to face the legislator and warned him not to dare him (Obofour).

“Let them dare…see I told you people that those people who have presenters and claim they’re rich men and are fooling on TV stations, I’ll make them useless and ridicule them,” he said.

“If you think I’m bluffing, let him dare me and I’ll let him regret it. In Ghana, I fear nobody but I respect Ghana…That nonsense must stop.”

