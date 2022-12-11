In a statement, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) said it will soon crack the whip on these unlicensed loan providers whose activities pose threat to the banking sector.
Don’t do business with these 19 unlicensed firms – BoG cautions public
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned the public against some unlicensed financial institutions calling persons' attention to desist from receiving loans from these unlicensed loan providers and thus issued a statement containing the names of such entities.
Recommended articles
“Bank of Ghana is taking steps to take action against these entities and hereby advises the general public to desist from doing business with all unlicensed loan providers,” the statement warned.
The BoG says the activities of these unauthorized loan providers are in contravention of the Banks and Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act.
Here are the names of the entities listed below:
1. SikaPurse Quick Online loan
2. 4Cedi Instant Mobile loan application
3. Zidisha Online Loans
4. GhanaLending Application
5. ChasteLoan Application
6. LoanClub Ghana Instant Loan 7. AdamfoPa Loan
8. MetaLending- Instant Cash Loan
9. Wohiasika Loan (Ghanaloan.net)
10. Boscafie Bosea Micro-Credit
11. Sikakasa Online Lending
12. LoanPro-digital and instant loan
13. SikaWura Loan Application
14. BegyeBosea Loan
15. LendingPapa – Online Loans
16. CrestCash Loan
17. Credxter – Loans and Hire-Purchase
18. MobiLoan Application
19. Cedi Now- Cash Loans Application
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh