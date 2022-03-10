Don’t grant Barker-Vormawor bail, he’s not cooperating - AG tells court

He said in addition to refusing the investigators access to his mobile phone as ordered by the court, the accused person has also refused to disclose his place of abode in Ghana for a search to be conducted, despite the court having granted a warrant for that purpose.

For those reasons, the AG argues that it would be untenable to grant Mr Barker-Vormawor bail.

“That, having regard to the nature of the offence and the punishment which conviction will entail, the applicant, a person with no fixed place of abode in Ghana is not likely to appear to stand trial if granted bail”, Mr Dame said.

The A-G says he has failed to show the police any fixed place of abode within Ghana where he resides.

A search warrant is also said to have been granted police investigators to visit the residence of Mr Barker-Vormawor.

Pulse Ghana

The court could not hear the bail application on Thursday since the lawyers of the accused person said they had just received the AG’s document.

The case has been adjourned to Monday, 14 March 2022.

Mr Barker-Vormawor who is said to be unwell has put in an application for bail through his lawyers.

He’s facing the charge of treason felony over allegations he has instigated members of his group to overthrow government.