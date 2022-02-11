Don’t impose a vaccine mandate in Ghana - GMA cautions government

The GMA in a statement dated 10th February 2022 and signed by the President of the Association, Dr. Frank Serebour rather among other recommendations called for adherence to the preventive measures.

According to the GMA, “the mandates if hastily implemented may actually worsen antivaccine sentiments and vaccine hesitancy especially when our case count continue to decline.”

“The GMA is however of the considered opinion that vaccine mandates should only be issued as last resort owing to the ethical, legal and practical challenges it may pose,” GMA advised.

Their call comes off the back of a constant campaign by the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi.

According to him, the COVID-19 vaccines have not been approved or registered by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) adding that the mandatory vaccination on Ghanaians is "neither supported by law or science."

He said: "the COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in Ghana in breach of their contraindication guidelines and in flagrant disregard for the science of natural immunity."

