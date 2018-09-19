Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Don't kill Menzgold - Concerned Youth Coalition explains


Plea Don't kill Menzgold - Concerned Youth Coalition explains

They claim if the regulators manage to collapse Menzgold, it will have a monumental effect on the Ghanaian economy.

  • Published:
Menzgold Demonstrators play

Menzgold Demonstrators

The Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) Ghana, last week, ordered gold trading firm Menzgold to suspend all gold investments operations.

Menzgold complied and suspended operations for six days and it has been haywire since then for the company and the numerous investors in its businesses. The directive from SEC necessitated panic withdrawals across Menzgold offices across the country.

Most customers of the company have expressed their disgust at the directive of SEC and accused it of trying to kill an indigenous business.

Among those protesting the suspension of Menzgold's investment operations are The Coalition of Concerned Youth of Ghana (CCYG), a youth advocate group.

READ ALSO: SEC ask Menzgold to 'shut down' illegal operations

They claim if the regulators manage to collapse Menzgold, it will have a monumental effect on the Ghanaian economy.

In demonstration, which took place at Kasoa in the Central Region on Wednesday, 19 September 2018, and ended at the Oduponkwei Park where the group converged to relay its concerns to the government on issues relating to the recent SEC directive to Menzgold.

play

 

"Currently, when you move to look for a job as a youth, what they tell you is that try to be an entrepreneur and come up with your own idea and open a company and if these same young men will go to town and think about a serious innovation, come out with it and these same people that we use our tax money to pay them, sit at the Securities and Exchange Commission, they sit at the Bank of Ghana and their only concern is to collapse someone’s business for their business to flourish, that is why we have come together and want to demonstrate and show the government that enough is enough", Vice President of the group, Benjamin Amuzu.

"You wouldn’t open for anybody and when the youth come up with ideas, they try to kill the ideas which we think is not appropriate.”

READ ALSO: SEC says it's not out to destroy anyone's business

Menzgold Demonstrators play

Menzgold Demonstrators

“Let’s look at the number of youth, young women and young men that are working under Menzgold. Quite recently, you’ve collapsed about three banks, are you thinking about the number of people that are working within that bank, how are they going to survive? How are they going to take care of their kids, wives and their parents? Mr Amuzu questioned.

 

"When you collapse Menzgold’s business, how many people are going to sit at home, let’s add the number to the number of those that were sacked from these banks or that are going to be losing their jobs and we are talking about 10,000 or 8,000 people."

“All we are saying is that open Menzgold; don’t shut the company down or don’t try to kill it or the brand of the company before maybe you go on the negotiation table.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Profligacy: Cut down unnecessary expenditure of gov't officials - Prof. Karikari explains Profligacy Cut down unnecessary expenditure of gov't officials - Prof. Karikari explains
Contradiction: Gov't hasn't paid all NHIS debt - Service providers Contradiction Gov't hasn't paid all NHIS debt - Service providers
Healthcare Delivery: Gov't clears NHIS inherited debt - Insurance Authority confirms Healthcare Delivery Gov't clears NHIS inherited debt - Insurance Authority confirms
Counsel: Stop paying nurses and trainee teachers allowances - Prof. Adei to gov't Counsel Stop paying nurses and trainee teachers allowances - Prof. Adei to gov't
Founders Day: September 21 declared a public holiday Founders Day September 21 declared a public holiday
Profligate Spending: Asuogyaman residents angry after DCE blows 16K on printer Profligate Spending Asuogyaman residents angry after DCE blows 16K on printer

Recommended Videos

Kweku Adoboli: Ex-UBS trader gets last-minute reprieve from deportation Kweku Adoboli Ex-UBS trader gets last-minute reprieve from deportation
Local News: Zoomlion drivers withdraw services as refuse piles up in Accra Local News Zoomlion drivers withdraw services as refuse piles up in Accra
Local News: Why I crossed Akufo-Addo's convoy - Man reveals Local News Why I crossed Akufo-Addo's convoy - Man reveals



Top Articles

1 Insensitive Government You're killing us - Trotro drivers to Akufo-Addobullet
2 Acquitted Nurse accused of raping Italian woman at Damongo freedbullet
3 KNUST Mixed 'Katanga, Conti hall' has spiritual implications -...bullet
4 Rogue Trader Kweku Adoboli gets last-minute reprieve from deportationbullet
5 Tragedy 7 students killed in road accidentbullet
6 Rot at BOST Sometimes I miss the services of Anas - Kennedy...bullet
7 Rogue Trader Why does the UK government want to deport Kweku...bullet
8 Creation Of New Regions Dagbon Chiefs 'fight' removal of...bullet
9 Protest Spare parts dealers threaten demonstration over...bullet
10 Profile All you need to know about former BOST MD...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
7 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
8 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
9 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Illegal Operations Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault market services
GHc40m BOST money was used to buy fuel for military – MP
Rot At Bost GHc40m BOST money was used to buy fuel for military – MP
6 arrested for breaking into church and stealing instruments
Theft 6 arrested for breaking into church and stealing instruments
File Photo
Eye Complications 300,000 Ghanaians risk going blind - Ghana Health Service
X
Advertisement