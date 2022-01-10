Don't pay for Ghana Card; it's free – National Identification Authority

She urged Ghanaians to file complaints against any registration officer who takes money before registering them.

"File a complaint against any of our officers who demand money from you and the appropriate sanctions will be taken against them," she said on Accra-based Happy FM.

She said it takes between 25 to 35 minutes for one to complete the registration process for the Ghana Card.

Pulse Ghana

She attributed the delays in the registration process to the large numbers turning up at registration centers.

"We also suffer some intermittent network challenges and that also causes a delay in the registration process," she added.

The NIA earlier introduced two packages for individuals who are unable to register for the national ID cards during the nationwide free mass registration exercise to do so at a fee.