Don't politicise SIM card re-registration — NPP's Paul Amaning to Ghanaians

He cautioned that politicizing issues doesn't boost the economy stressing many good policies and initiatives have been sabotaged because of politics.

"As a country, we have to be real to ourselves. If you want your environment to develop, stop this [faddy] partisan politics when it comes to critical matters. We should stop doing politics with SIM cards and Ghana card registration it will not help," Paul Amaning said on Accra-based Original FM.

The government had initially set July 31, 2022, as the deadline for all persons to re-register their SIM cards with their Ghana cards.

Persons who failed to comply with the directive would have had their SIM cards deactivated.

The regulations are to help law enforcement agencies to identify SIM card owners, track criminals who use phones for illegal activities, curb phone theft, hate text messaging, mobile fraud activities, and SIM box fraud.

Meanwhile, the National Communications Authority (NCA) has withdrawn its earlier directive to telecommunication companies to bar calls from customers who have not registered their SIM cards yet.