He said the sim card registration is an illegal exercise and no one will lose their number if they don’t partake.
Don’t register your sims, no one can block your numbers – Ras Mubarak to Ghanaians
The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has called on Ghanaians not to register their sim cards.
In a report by 3news.com, Ras Mubarak said the National Communications Authority (NCA) nor the telcos have any authority to block unregistered sims.
“If you have not re-registered your sim, do not waste your time. Neither the NCA nor the Telecos can block your SIM after 31st March. The re-registration is an affront to our constitution”, he said.
A group of 22 Ghanaians including the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe had earlier called on Ghanaians not to register.
According to them, there is no law that requires the mobile network subscribers to "Re-register" their SIM cards hence should be stopped.
"Following the failure of the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to address concerns associated with the legality and chaotic Sim-Reregistration Exercise, we the undersigned Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, and the over 7000 online petitioners, call upon our fellow countrymen and women to join our campaign for a #NoCallsDay boycott of the MNOs on Tuesday 8th February 2022.
It added that any attempt to impose this on subscribers or block their lines would amount to an infringement of their property rights.
