Don’t register your sims, no one can block your numbers – Ras Mubarak to Ghanaians

In a report by 3news.com, Ras Mubarak said the National Communications Authority (NCA) nor the telcos have any authority to block unregistered sims.

“If you have not re-registered your sim, do not waste your time. Neither the NCA nor the Telecos can block your SIM after 31st March. The re-registration is an affront to our constitution”, he said.

A group of 22 Ghanaians including the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe had earlier called on Ghanaians not to register.

Pulse Ghana

According to them, there is no law that requires the mobile network subscribers to "Re-register" their SIM cards hence should be stopped.

"Following the failure of the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to address concerns associated with the legality and chaotic Sim-Reregistration Exercise, we the undersigned Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, and the over 7000 online petitioners, call upon our fellow countrymen and women to join our campaign for a #NoCallsDay boycott of the MNOs on Tuesday 8th February 2022.