Don't seek greener pastures abroad, stay and work here - Asantehene beseech graduates

He urged graduates and professionals to stay in the country, emphasizing that the dignity and respect accorded to them within their own communities are far more valuable than the challenges they might face abroad.

He stated, "The people here are much better than those living abroad, and we have to be honest with ourselves. Because graduates and people qualified are not getting the work they want to do because they are taken to hospitals to clean and all those things while you are here, we accord you all the respect and dignity as a lecturer, professor, and everything. So please let’s stay here and work."