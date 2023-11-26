Speaking at the 57th Congregation at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he serves as the chancellor, the Asantehene likened this brain drain to a contemporary form of colonization and emphasized the need to discourage such trends.
Don't seek greener pastures abroad, stay and work here - Asantehene beseech graduates
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed concern about the increasing emigration of citizens, particularly professionals in healthcare and education, from Ghana.
Recommended articles
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II highlighted that individuals seeking better opportunities abroad often end up with menial jobs, such as cleaners and waiters, regardless of their qualifications.
He urged graduates and professionals to stay in the country, emphasizing that the dignity and respect accorded to them within their own communities are far more valuable than the challenges they might face abroad.
He stated, "The people here are much better than those living abroad, and we have to be honest with ourselves. Because graduates and people qualified are not getting the work they want to do because they are taken to hospitals to clean and all those things while you are here, we accord you all the respect and dignity as a lecturer, professor, and everything. So please let’s stay here and work."
The Asantehene's remarks come amid a notable trend of Ghanaians seeking better economic opportunities abroad, resulting in a significant brain drain as graduates and professionals pursue opportunities elsewhere.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh