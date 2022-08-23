Don't tell us to increase our tithes again — Captain Smart to Apostle Nyamekye

Speaking on Monday, August 22, 2022, on the 'Maakye' edition of Onua TV, Captain Smart descended on pastors describing them as corrupt.

He said "Pastors are more corrupt than politicians. They are plying on the emotions of people to dupe them. We need a knowledge economy where people think rather than a religious economy.

"God bless you Chairman for donating an extra one million for making a total of GH¢1.7m towards the cathedral. We'll continue to pay the tithe and offering for you to waste them for us. But don’t write to us to increase our tithes and offerings again."

"Meanwhile, people are being evicted from their rooms and the church isn’t doing anything about it. The Chairman has said they won't use the church offering to help the members in the church and those who can't contain it should leave.

"If after all the monies wasted on the cathedral where we have nothing to show for, but still donate the one million to them, then you're corrupt.

"The well-revered pastors have sold their wisdom to politicians and they’re killing people in this country. Tell the pastors to speak and stop the corruption with the politicians. You guys (Members of the Board of Trustees) cannot account for the monies given so far and yet you're asking us for more. People need GH¢200 to sell groundnut and ain't getting yet you want us to contribute more," he stressed.

Church of Pentecost tithe declines

Meanwhile, a leaked internal memo shows the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost lamenting a decline in tithe and offering payment due to economic hardship.

The memo, signed by Apostle Eric Nyamekye and dated August 1, 2022, revealed that "the tithes and offering analysis from the Finance Department at the Headquarters" showed that the Downtown Ofakor Area of the church's catchment area could not meet its budgetary requirements for the first half of the year.

"The budget for the 1 half was GH¢3,188,529. However, the Area recorded GH¢2,780,537 with a variance of GH¢407,992 representing 12.80%," the letter reads in part.

It also blamed the situation on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war that the government says has hit the country’s economy hard.

The letter also urged the Downtown Ofakor Area branches to continue pushing to meet the budgetary requirements despite all the challenges.