Don’t travel to Northern Mali - Foreign Ministry warns Ghanaians

Evans Annang

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has warned Ghanaians to avoid traveling to northern Mali.

The Ministry said anyone who travels to that side risks abduction and killing.

“In view of recent abductions and executions of travelers, especially Christians (including Ghanaians) in the Gao Region of Northern Mali, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration advises against all traveling to Gao and its surrounding areas in North Eastern Mali”, a statement from the Ministry advised.

The Ministry said commercial transport operators and drivers who still ply the Gao route from Ghana are particularly advised, as a matter of urgency, to suspend all operations in that part of Mali.

Ghanaians in the Gao Region are also advised to leave immediately for their safety and security.

Those who, for any reason, are unable to leave are advised to minimize their movement, monitor developments in the local security situation, and follow precautions based on their own best judgment.

“Those who choose to depart the Gao Region are advised to exercise the utmost caution as they move to a departure point, only when judged to be safe to do so”, the Ministry further warned.

