Don’t travel to Northern Mali - Foreign Ministry warns Ghanaians

“In view of recent abductions and executions of travelers, especially Christians (including Ghanaians) in the Gao Region of Northern Mali, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration advises against all traveling to Gao and its surrounding areas in North Eastern Mali”, a statement from the Ministry advised.

The Ministry said commercial transport operators and drivers who still ply the Gao route from Ghana are particularly advised, as a matter of urgency, to suspend all operations in that part of Mali.

Ghanaians in the Gao Region are also advised to leave immediately for their safety and security.

Those who, for any reason, are unable to leave are advised to minimize their movement, monitor developments in the local security situation, and follow precautions based on their own best judgment.